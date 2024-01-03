Ex-Ondo Lawmaker Declares Governorship Ambition

A former member of the House of Representatives from Ondo State, Mayowa Akinfolarin, has declared his intention to contest in the 2024 governorship election in the state.

He expressed concern about the state’s failure to effectively utilize its human and natural resources.

Akinfolarin, who served two terms representing the Ile-Oluji Okeigbo/Odigbo Federal Constituency from 2015 to 2023, believes that Ondo State needs a strategic reconfiguration to maximize its potential.

During a conversation with journalists in Akure, the state’s capital, on Wednesday, Akinfolarin highlighted the need for improved management of the state’s resources.

The former lawmaker said, “Ondo state is full of potential, human and material alike. It is one of the most prosperous states in this country because we have so many things that can make us to be great.

“Ondo State is where 70 per cent population are totally engaged in farming. But nobody is paying serious attention to that, all what we are doing is to bring projects that will bring money for us, we must start paying attention to the informal sector where we have the majority of our people.

“Although we have so many people on the ground my own case is different. If you look at the state of affairs in the state, you will all agree with me that Ondo State needs to be reconfigured, we need to reconfigure the developmental structure of this state. Because there seems to be some gaps between government and the people in recent times.

“I’m properly rooted in this state, so I know what it takes to govern the Ondo state and with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, some of us think that we need to come together to move this state forward.

“Based on my experience and antecedent, I have really navigated both the economic and political terrain of Ondo State, I know what governance is, and I know what can be done to give succor and hope to our people. People no longer have confidence in what the government is doing, we need someone to energise the system, we need someone to give assurance, we need someone to let us know that this government is our government.”

Speaking on the death of the former governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, he said there was a need for the state government to immortalize the late former governor. He described Akeredolu as a straightforward person.

He said, “We will be very unkind to Aketi(Akeredolu) if nothing is done to immortalise him. This was a man that came with good intentions, he did his best, he was not a pretender, he was a practical person and ensured not only the state but the entire southwest region was safe through the Amotekun Corps.”