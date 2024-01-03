David Umahi Ignores Brother, Endorses Another Candidate To Replace Him In Senate (Video)

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has endorsed Prof. Anthony Ani As the All Progressives Congress (APC) Candidate for the Ebonyi South Senatorial Bye-Election.

The Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru also endorsed the candidacy of Ani.

Umahi made the endorsement in a public speech delivered personally, where he also warned that Ebonyi State is fully APC.

The Minister warned the people of the state not to go against what the Governor says as he is in a position to decide the way forward as the political leader of everyone in the state.

Umahi, by his declaration, has chosen not to support his younger brother, Austin Umahi, who had earlier declared his intention to contest for the Ebonyi South senatorial district seat.

Austin’s declaration comes days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed February 2024 for the conduct of the re-run in some federal and state constituencies to fill the vacant seats.

The seat for Ebonyi South Senatorial district became vacant following the appointment of David Umahi as the minister of works by President Bola Tinubu.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, had also declared the seats of David Umahi and Ibrahim Geidam in the upper legislative chamber vacant.

The Senate President reached the decision following their appointments as ministers of works and police affairs, respectively.

While Umahi represented Ebonyi South, Geidam represented Yobe East.