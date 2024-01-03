All 2023 Presidential Candidates Copied Peter Obi’s Agenda – Kenneth Okonkwo

Popular Nollywood actor turned politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has alleged that all presidential candidates in the 2023 general elections copied the agenda of Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

Recall that Okonkwo was the spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council in the last election.

The staunch supporter of the ‘Obidient’ movement asserted all the presidential candidates in the last election ended up duplicating Obi’s agenda without learning the routes the former Governor of Anambra State wanted to achieve those things.

According to him, Obi, apart from knowing what he wanted, had the commensurate competence, capacity and character to thrive, lacking in the other candidates.

PDP No Longer In Existence

Speaking further during a recent chat with Arise TV, Okonkwo lampooned the incumbent Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for accepting a position within the administration led by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo believes that Wike’s decision reflects the diminishing relevance of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nigerian politics.

Okonkwo agreed with Peter Obi, who recently stated that the Labour Party would embrace its new role as the country’s primary opposition party.

He emphasized that the Labour Party, with its strong agenda and significant support across all six geopolitical zones, has solidified its position as the main opposition party.

“To take you back to the time of the campaigns, you may remember that Peter Obi was the only person who crafted the seven-point agenda that all the other parties were copying from, albeit doing a terrible job at it.

“You may remember he was the one who came out as a candidate and defended his agenda, which included security and uniting the country.

“If you checked all these people (the presidential candidates), you would realize that they were simply copying from him without learning the routes he wanted to achieve those things.

“Apart from knowing exactly what he wanted, he had the commensurate competence, capacity and character to thrive, which are lacking in the other candidates,” Okonkwo said.

He added: “So that’s why he’s now saying we are the main opposition party. So he has earned the accolade of being the main opposition leader. And I will tell you that he will do it effectively well pending when Nigeria would realize the dream of a new nation through him.

“And in all honesty, PDP is not in existence in the political realm of Nigeria. Because let’s take an example of what is happening in the PDP.

“A presidential aspirant of the PDP (Wike) who was the first runner-up during the presidential primary election of the party, and who vowed that he would never leave the party no matter what, is now a minister in the APC, telling you that PDP has totally been absorbed by the APC.”