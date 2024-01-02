You Do Not Have The Authority To Act On Behalf Of The Party – Abure Knocks Apapa Over Plans To Conduct Guber Primary In Edo

The National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure has berated the Lamidi Apapa-led faction of the party over plans to conduct governorship primary election in Edo State.

Abure insisted that all the decided court cases across the country on the leadership crisis in the party point to the fact that he remains the authentic national chairman of the LP.

Speaking to journalists yesterday in Benin, Abure insisted that issues bordering on factions in the party have been laid to rest by the judgment of the Supreme Court which states that Apapa lacked the locus to act on behalf of the party, including throwing up candidates for election.

Abure was responding to some issues raised by Abayomi Arabambi, spokesman of the Apapa-faction, in his recent interview with the Channels Television on the crisis in the party.

According to Abure, “if we single out the case in FCT, the case in FCT was an interim order and based on the rules of the FCT High Court, that court order no longer has life after seven days. In the instance case, it has lapsed except it is extended or renewed and it is not to our knowledge that it is renewed.

“You must also note that the FCT High Court itself by Justice Muazu has stayed the proceedings and the order since their appeal has been entered in the Court of Appeal. The Court of Appeal has equally also stayed the order and the proceedings in the FCT High Court pending the hearing and determination of a matter at the Court of Appeal.”