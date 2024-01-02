Peter Obi, Utomi Visit Family Of Akeredolu In Ibadan (Photos)

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi on Tuesday, visited the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reports Obi visited the residence of the Akeredolus in the company of political economist, Professor Pat Utomi.

The LP candidate who shared details of the visit in a post via his account on the X platform said he was in Ibadan to commiserate with the bereaved wife of Late Gov Rotimi Akeredolu, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and the entire Akeredolu Family.

He described the late Akeredolu as an individual who was committed to building a better Nigeria and prayed for God to grant his soul eternal rest and comfort those who mourn him.

Obi wrote: “Today, together with my very dear elder brother, Prof Pat Utomi, I arrived Ibadan, Oyo State, to commiserate with the bereaved wife of Late Gov Rotimi Akeredolu, Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, and the entire Akeredolu Family, as we all mourn the death of Gov Akeredolu.

“While Gov Akeredolu was the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, and subsequently as a Governor, he stayed consistent on how to build a better Nigeria where there would be respect for the rule of law, security of lives and properties of Nigerian citizens.

“He believed in a restructured and productive Nigeria. May God who it pleased to call him home at this time grant him eternal rest and grant his dear wife, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, the entire Akeredolu family,and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.”