Ondo State Governor, Aiyedatiwa To Recruit More Health Workers

The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has pledged to solve a number of the problems facing the state’s healthcare system, stating that his administration will hire additional medical professionals in the upcoming year.

The Governor made this pledge while speaking at the annual prayer organised by public servants to commemorate the start of the fiscal year.

He said, “We will forge ahead with the approval already given for the recruitment of health workers as a way of strengthening the health sector while filling of vacancies will be done on a regular basis as the need arises.”

The governor promised the state’s organized labor unions and public employees that their well-being would be given top priority and thanked them for their cooperation and support of the government thus far.

He vowed that among other things, his administration will ensure fast wage payment, promotion, regular elevation, payment of inherited salary arrears, training and retraining, and provision of working instruments that will result in an efficient 21st-century civil service.

Aiyedatiwa cautioned the state’s workers against engaging in partisan politics he also warned politicians in the state to desist from acts of violence before during and after the elections.

“This is an election year; let everyone know that the peace of the state is not negotiable and the election is not a do-or-die affair,” the governor warned.

Story continues below advertisement

Naija News recalls that following the demise of former governor Rotimi Akeredolu last Wednesday, Aiyedatiwa took office as governor.