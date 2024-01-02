Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Tuesday 2nd January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Tuesday 2nd January 2024.

The PUNCH: The organised Labour on Monday said President Bola Tinubu’s administration must not fail to fulfill its promises to Nigerian workers in 2024. The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, which gave the warning in separate interviews with one of our correspondents in Abuja, said the President must “walk the talk’’ in the New Year

The Guardian: President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, signed the adjusted N28.78 trillion budget into law, an action that may have reset the budget cycle to January-December. The amount is about 32 per cent higher than the original 2023 budget (N21.83 trillion), excluding the supplementary and subsequent adjustment

Vanguard: The Middle Belt Forum, MBF, Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, and Jama’atu Nasril Islam, JNI, were yesterday up in arms against the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, over the latter’s declaration that Nigerians cannot be allowed to bear arms to defend themselves in the face of attack by marauders.

The Nation: Shape up or ship out – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday told any of his aides who will be a cog in the wheel of the implementation of this year’s Appropriation Act. After signing the N28.78 trillion 2024 Appropriation Bill, Tinubu warned ministers and heads of agencies that those who would not aid effective implementation of the budget would be eased out.

Daily Trust: Experts yesterday set the economic agenda for the federal government following the signing of the 2024 budget by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. This is even as ordinary Nigerians, who spoke to Daily Trust, demanded quick relief from the economic woes.

Story continues below advertisement



Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.