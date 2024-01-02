‘I Don’t Know How It Happens To Me’ – Father Mbaka Reveals Why He Can’t Stop Prophesying About Politicians

The spiritual director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Father Ejike Mbaka, has revealed why he can’t stop speaking about politicians and elections in Nigeria.

The outspoken cleric disclosed that it is a gift gotten from God, which had been evident even before he was ordained as a Catholic Priest, and he owes the world and his conscience the responsibility to speak the truth always.

According to him, he won’t stop making such political statements because he has to deliver what he receives from God, even if it affects his blood brother.

Father Mbaka, who spoke on Monday night while delivering his crossover message for the New Year 2024 at the ministry’s ground in Enugu however, clarified that he does not meddle in politics.

“I don’t know how it happens to me. I am not boastful of it. It comes to me once in a while. I did not get it through priestly ordination. It has been following me even before I became a Catholic priest,” Mbaka said.

“If I am sent, for instance, to deliver a particular message to (President Bola) Tinubu, nobody can stop it on this earth. I will deliver the message exactly as it was given,” he added.

Continuing, he said, “If I am instructed to say that somebody will not win an election, even if the person is my blood brother, I will tell him about it privately. But if he doesn’t listen, I will say it publicly so that when it comes to fulfilment, I will not be counted among those who supported a failure because I can never support a failure.

“No matter how you want to understand it or misunderstand it, I do not prophesy because I am an ordained Catholic priest. Even if you ask my classmates in seminary school, I have been like that.”