‘Tinubu Is Not A Beggar Like Many Politicians Who Almost Committed Suicide Because They Lost Election’ – Fr Mbaka

Popular catholic priest, Father Ejike Mbaka, has called on President Bola Tinubu to use his good office as the leader of Nigeria to make the country better.

According to Mbaka, President Tinubu can do extraordinary things and bring joy to Nigerians if he submits himself to God and has the willpower to take some tough decisions.

He stressed that Tinubu is not a beggar looking for what to steal from government coffers.

Speaking on Sunday during his homily at the adoration ground in Enugu State, Mbaka submitted that, unlike some other politicians who may want to commit suicide because they lost elections, Tinubu is already a blessed man who can take drastic actions against criminals in the country for the good of Nigerians.

The priest, therefore, called on President Tinubu to do the needful as the youths are looking up to him for hope.

Mbaka said, “I know that this man that has come to be the president of the country if he submits himself to God, with enough will power, God has blessed him in wealth, he has not come as a beggar, like many politicians who failed election and they almost committed suicide because they used all they have to do election.

“Jagaban is not a poor man; so he can do something extraordinary; do it the other way round; shock all these people who are criminals; devise a policy that will bring security, bring joy to the Nigerian people and you will see there will begin to be a meaningful transformation.

“Look at the bank of today giving people loans with interest of 25 per cent, some 26, some 27, how can you pay back? With which collateral?

“So, what’s the hope of the youths? All they need is encouragement, empowerment and support. Nigeria will be better than China; we can Dubanize Nigeria; The youths are waiting for the healing of their broken hearts.”