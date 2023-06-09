Fr Mbaka Reveals How His Cook Tried To Poison Him

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria (AMEN), Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, recently shared a dramatic account of an alleged poisoning attempt by his former cook.

The revelation came, he claims, through divine vision.

The narrative was shared in a video posted on the ministry’s Facebook page, recorded while the outspoken cleric was ministering at a church event.

He noted that God communicates future events through visions, allowing people to see them.

Mbaka said, “There was a time I had one cook; I was waiting on the Lord in the temple. I was with the Blessed Sacrament from the night till morning. I wanted to go out, but the Holy Spirit told me it was not yet time.

”It was getting to 6 pm in the evening, and I then wanted to open the Chapel; the Holy Spirit showed me a vision where my cook ran in from a meeting, where they promised him a certain amount of money they would give him if he could put something in my food. They promised him all sorts of things. The Holy Spirit revealed everything that transpired in that meeting up to the time the cook opened the gate.

”The Holy Spirit brought me back to consciousness when he was about to enter the door. I woke up and shouted, ‘Jesus, where is the person I just saw now?’

“The Holy Spirit asked to hold him off before he entered the kitchen.

”The cook greeted me, ‘Father, good evening,’ unlike me, I would have hailed him back. I just stared at him. I asked him, ‘Where are you coming from?’ He muttered.

”Where are you coming from? Where have you been? What did they ask you to do? When are you starting to execute the assignment given to you? When are you going to poison me? I asked him.

”Those words sent shivers down his spine. He knelt and said he was sorry and that it was the devil’s work. He said they promised to pay him only when he completed the assignment.

Then I asked my people to bring out all his belongings and sent him packing. I told him that he couldn’t kill me.”