Governor Aiyedatiwa Makes Promises To Ondo Workers

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has expressed his commitment to enhancing the value and dignity of the state’s civil service.

His remarks came during a prayer service at the state secretariat complex in Akure, dedicated to the public service and the new year.

Aiyedatiwa outlined plans to reposition the civil service towards greater accountability and to open the state for increased investment opportunities.

The governor announced plans to settle all outstanding salary arrears owed to state workers, including payments pending since 2017.

In light of the upcoming 2024 governorship election, Aiyedatiwa advised public service workers to stay away from partisan politics and avoid politics of bitterness.

He said, “The year 2024 promises to be prosperous in all facets of our lives particularly, in our quest as an administration to improve value and dignity of the service.

“We are clear in our vision of a better tomorrow which the people of Ondo State will be proud of, irrespective of religious and political affiliations.

“I have conviction that the new year will be an eventful year. I can say that giving the judicious implementation of our year 2024 budget, it will bring some succour admist the economic challenges facing the people.

“No administration can fly higher than the delivery capacity and ability of its bureaucracy.

“It is also true that working in one accord with the bureaucracy, the political authorities can surmount most of the hurdles in its way to meeting with developmental programmes, policies and projects.

“Therefore my dear workers, I am pleased to hear your good testimonies of payment of salaries, prompt promotion, payment of inherited salaries in arears, training and retraining, provision of working tools and enabling environment for the service to thrive among others.

“I also want to assure you that the fraction of the outstanding salary left will be cleared soon.”