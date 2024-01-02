Edo: Shaibu Reveals Relationship With Oshiomhole

Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has publicly apologized for his previous statements against former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole.

Speaking on a TVC programme on Monday, Shaibu maintained that despite their political differences, he still regards Oshiomhole as a father figure.

Shaibu’s apology comes from a past conflict between Governor Godwin Obaseki and Oshiomhole, during which Shaibu supported Obaseki.

He criticized Oshiomhole for his godfather-like role, which they had both previously opposed in Edo State.

Recent sightings of Oshiomhole and Obaseki at state functions suggest a reconciliation between the two.

Shaibu, who has had differences with Governor Obaseki regarding his governorship aspirations, expressed that his ambition is driven by a divine conviction to serve the state and bring governance closer to the people.

He said, “I express remorse over my choice of words against Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in times past and I insist that the former governor, now a Senator at the National Assembly, remains my father despite our political differences.”

Shaibu, who shared his thoughts on a range of issues, including his political ambition, the conflict between him and Obaseki, governance, and security, among other concerns, stated that his ambition to succeed Obaseki is driven by a divine cause to take Edo State to the next level.

He added, “Yes, I want to be the next Governor of Edo State not because I am Philip Shaibu, it is my constitutional right. Before publicly declaring my interest to contest, I had consulted widely with many persons and groups within and outside Edo State.

Story continues below advertisement

“Moreover, I went into prayers to seek guidance and direction from God. The signs I received encouraged me to go ahead with my aspiration, though it was obvious the Governor had his plans of supporting another person.”