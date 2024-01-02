Drama As Soldiers, FRSC Officers Fight Dirty In Lagos (Video)

Some personnel of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigerian Army have been captured on camera fighting in Lagos State.

In a short clip uploaded on Tuesday morning on the X platform (formerly Twitter), a group of FRSC officers were seen shouting at and dragging two soldiers who also attempted to beat up some of the FRSC officers.

The reason for the rift between the two law enforcement agencies was yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

Watch the video below.

Meanwhile, some netizens have taken to the comment section of the post to react to the scuffle between the federal security agencies.

While some stated that there was a high tendency for the Nigerian Army would launch a revenge attack, others called on the federal government to address the incessant fights between security officers.

Reacting to the video, an X user, @LAGOSROADUSER said: “This environment appears like the Ojodu head office in Lagos State.

“I believe the erring officials should be formally reported for proper punishment not jungle justice. This is an embarrassment to both uniforms.”

“The return match of this fight go too loud. Just Pray that you’re not unfortunate to be in the vicinity when that happens,” @Ọ̀gbẹ́niAbíọ́dún said.

Another X user, Sherif Ogirima, said “The return leg no go funny ooo. By the time those soldiers come back ehn.”

@EMANIE_1 wrote: “Make that place empty for 1 week because the army comeback go bloody.”

Another X user, @LastStylebender wrote: “Na wa o. Nigerian Army no get value again? Imagine using your boot on a soldier 20 years ago. That was close to signing a death warrant.”