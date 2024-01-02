Declare Emergency On Security – David Mark Tells FG

On Tuesday, January 2, former Senate President David Mark called on the Bola Tinubu led administration to contemplate a reassessment of the nation’s security architecture, advocating for a more proactive and strategic approach in tackling challenges.

As conveyed in a statement by his media adviser, Paul Mumeh, in Abuja, Mark emphasized the urgent necessity of declaring a security emergency. He asserted that a comprehensive review would help pinpoint vulnerabilities and establish effective measures to halt the ongoing bloodshed.

Mark pointed to the recent tragic incidents in Plateau, where numerous citizens were needlessly massacred, as a stark reminder that urgent attention is imperative to address the prevailing security challenges.

Mark said: “It will not be out of place to declare an emergency on security. Any step taken to end the continued killing of citizens will be worth the trouble.”

Expressing concern, the former two-term Senate President, David Mark, urged the government and security agencies to intensify their efforts, remarking that life seems to have become devalued in Nigeria, as if humanity itself has been lost.

Mark appealed to the government to foster collaboration with subnational governments in the crucial task of ensuring peace and security across the nation.

He extended condolences to the government and people of Plateau state while recommending that residents stay vigilant and cooperate with security forces to prevent the recurrence of such tragic events.

Emphasizing the importance of harmonious relationships among various ethnic and religious groups in the country, Mark cautioned against taking grievances to extremes. He advocated for utilizing legitimate channels to address concerns rather than resorting to self-help measures.