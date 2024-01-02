BREAKING: NAHCON Extends 2024 Hajj Payment Deadline

The deadline for payment for the 2024 hajj has been extended by the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON).

This was confirmed in a statement released on Tuesday by the Assistant Director on Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara.

Naija News understands that the new deadline is now January 31, 2024, instead of the previous date of December 31, 2023.

In the statement, Usara explained that the extension was granted in response to the concerns expressed by religious clerics, State Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards/Agencies/Commissions, State Governors, and other stakeholders.

She further mentioned that the federal government’s approval for the deadline extension offers individuals an additional opportunity to partake in this sacred pilgrimage.

“The overwhelming request for an extension from various religious communities underscores the significance of ensuring accessibility to a broader spectrum of the faithfuls eager to embark on the spiritual journey of Hajj.

“Consequently, NAHCON is confident that before the expiration of the new deadline, with the support of its sister agencies, the commission would have determined the total cost of 2024 Hajj,” Usara noted further.

Usara observed that the extension would offer an opportunity for new registrants to complete their registration. Additionally, by the conclusion of January, individuals who are required to settle their payment balance will also have the chance to do so.

“NAHCON seizes this chance to remind intending pilgrims and other stakeholders that the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has slated 25th February as the end date for signing all contracts, signalling the end of payments into IBAN accounts. With this extension, NAHCON has barely a month to finalize payment of all Hajj deposits into its IBAN account for the 2024 Hajj.

“This extension, even though overstretches NAHCON’s preparatory timeline, reflects the Commission’s Chairman, Malam Jalal Ahmad Arabi’s commitment to accommodating the concerns of stakeholders. He expressed gratitude to religious leaders, state boards, and governors for their advocacy on behalf of the pilgrims. Malam Arabi described this collaborative effort as a testament to the shared commitment to facilitating a meaningful and inclusive Hajj experience for all. He prayed all Hajj handlers would utilize this opportunity well for the success of 2024 Hajj operations,” the statement added.