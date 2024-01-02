Boko Haram Kills 12 In Fresh Borno Attack

Men in military uniform suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed 12 persons and abducted one in Gatamarwa and Tsiha communities in Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State.

Confirming the attack, the Police Public Relations officer, Borno State Command, ASP Nahum Daso Kenneth, said 12 corpses were recovered.

He said: “The gunmen shot sporadically at the people in the two communities. So far, 12 corpses were recovered and two were injured.”

The security agency spokesperson said the police commissioner and other security heads had ordered discreet investigation into the matter to bring the perpetrators to book.

The terrorists reportedly stormed the community of Gatamarwa around 5 pm on Monday during the New Year celebration.

Sources told Daily Trust on Tuesday that insurgents carrying weapons stormed the communities in large number.

“The insurgents who were heavily armed with AK-47 rifles, came on motorcycles, in Hilux vans and opened fire on mourners returning from Gatamarwa.

“They later attacked another Tsiha community near Shikarkir and killed three people and abducted a young lady. They burnt houses after looting their foodstuffs,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Naija News reports that the latest attack came barely two weeks after the insurgents perpetrated a similar attack in Chibok, where they killed two persons and looted food stuff in some houses before settling them ablaze.