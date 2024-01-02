Akeredolu Never Kept Quiet In The Face Of Oppression – Pat Utomi

A chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Professor Pat Utomi, has said the former Governor of Ondo State, the late Rotimi Akeredolu, was a dogged fighter who stood for truth.

Speaking on Tuesday during a condolence visit to Akeredolu’s family in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Utomi said Akeredolu never kept quiet in the face of oppression.

The LP chieftain, who visited the residence of the Akeredolus in the company of the 2023 presidential candidate of the LP, Peter Obi, said the former governor never compromised on justice and equity

In his condolence message, Utomi, who was Akeredolu’s classmate at Loyola College, Ibadan, in the 60s, said Akeredolu had that leadership trait in him since secondary school.

“Akeredolu was not one who would keep quiet in the face of oppression and he never compromised on justice and equity,” Utomi said.

Responding on behalf of the family, the immediate younger brother of the deceased, Prof Wole Akeredolu, commended the duo for the visit and their support for the family.