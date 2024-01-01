Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Monday 1st January, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Monday 1st January 2024.

The PUNCH: Nigerians have set the New Year agenda for President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying the Federal Government must end economic hardship which has made life unbearable in the country. The 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, and the Ekiti Elders’ Forum, in separate statements on Sunday, lamented that Nigerians were finding it difficult to survive.

The Guardian: Against the backdrop of tougher projections for the New Year, economists and allied professionals have said Nigerians could be given a soft landing with the right policy formulation, ruthless implementation, as well as a clear departure from the fiscal indiscipline that marked the previous year.

The Nation: Nigerians should expect a better and fulfilling 2024, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has assured. He said the economy would achieve a leap through the reforms embarked upon by his administration across the sectors.

Daily Trust: The factional Speaker of Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Edision Ehie has resigned his position as the Speaker and member of the Assembly representing Ahaoda East Constituency 2.

