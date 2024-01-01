BREAKING: RCCG’s Adeboye Releases 2024 Prophecies

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has released 2024 prophecies.

Naija News reports that the internationally renowned cleric released the prophecies during the RCCG Cross Over service held at the Redemption City in Ogun State.

Read Adeboye’s 2024 prophecies below:

Nigeria –

1. The wind is blowing (ask God to allow the wind to blow you good).

2. Things will get worse before it gets better in 2024.

3. Because the wind is blowing, some serious secrets would come into the open.

Individuals –

4. There are some people who would start the year as nothing (nobody) but become significant before the end of the year.

5. There will be many opportunities this year, so get ready to grab them.

International –

There will be divine intervention in those places that are hot.

There would be quite medical breakthroughs in areas like cancer, asthma, hypertension, and sugar diabetes.