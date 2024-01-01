100 Happy New Year Messages, Wishes To Send To Family, Friends In 2024

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the month of January, the first month of the year 2024. A happy new year to you, your friends and your family from Naija News Team.

Being a new day of a new year, many expect good wishes from their friends, family members, and loved ones, hence, a need to compile one.

Below are some new year prayer messages, prayer points and wishes you can send to friends, family members, and loved ones.

1. Happy New Year! I hope all your endeavours in 2024 are successful.

2. Wave goodbye to the old and embrace the new full of hope, dream, and ambition. Wishing you a happy new year full of happiness!

3. Wishing for a year filled with laughter, success, and peace my dear colleagues. May God bless each and every one of us and our families. Happy New Year.

4. New is the year, new are the hopes, new is the resolution, new are the spirits, and new are my warm wishes just for you. Have a promising and fulfilling New Year!

5. May the 12 months of the new year be full of new achievements for you. May the days be filled with eternal happiness for you and your family!

6. Fresh HOPES, Fresh PLANS, Fresh EFFORTS, Fresh FEELINGS, Fresh COMMITMENT. Welcome, 2024 with a fresh ATTITUDE. Happy New Year.

7. Life is full of ups and downs but thanks to you guys, I can never feel down. Thanks for being my support. I love you so much, Happy New Year. May God bless you.

8. May the joys of the new year last forever in your life. May you find the light that guides you towards your desired destination. Happy new year!

9. Its time to decorate your life with the colours that this new year has brought for you. May your life shine brighter than a thousand lightning stars!

10. Happy New Year! I hope all your dreams come true in 2024 – onwards and upwards!

11. A new year is like a blank book. The pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year.

12. I hope that the new year will be full of positivity for you. Its time to embrace the joys it is bringing for you. Happy new year!

13. May this new year bring you much joy and fun. May you find peace, love, and success. Sending my heartiest new year wishes for you!

14. I hope that the new year will be the best year of your life. May all your dreams come true and all your hopes are fulfilled!

15. I hope your life will be full of surprise and joy in the new year that’s about to begin. May You be blessed with everything you want in life.

16. Remember all the good memories you have made and know that your life will be so full of wonders in the coming year. Happy New Year 2024!

17. I love you more today than I loved you yesterday. And I will love you more tomorrow than I love you today. Happy New Year 2024!

18. Another wonderful year is going to end. But don’t worry, one more year is on the way to decorate your life with unlimited colors of joy!

19. May the New Year bring you happiness, peace, and prosperity. Wishing you a joyous 2024!

20. May this year bring new happiness, new goals, new achievements and a lot of new inspirations in your life. Wishing you a year fully loaded with happiness.

21. I want to have a new year as bright as your eyes, as sweet as your smile and as happy as our relations are. Happy new year! Wishing you a great new year!

22. I wish you a very Happy New Year. I hope you have a great time ahead.

23. My only wish for this New Year is that I want to love you more than ever, take care of you more than ever and make you happier more than ever. Happy new year!

24. Your love filled up my heart with happiness that I have never felt. You gave me a life that I never knew existed. Wishing my love, a great new year!

25. I wish to have a year filled with happiness and strength to overcome all the dark hours. You are a true blessing. Happy New Year, love.

26. Best friendships are the ones that don’t fade away no matter what. They grow old and make life worth living when things go wrong. Thanks, mate for everything. Have a blessed new year!

27. May the new year bring all the good things in life you truly deserve. You had an amazing year already and you’re going to have another more amazing one!

28. Your presence in my life is like an open door that welcomes happiness and joy in abundance. I have never felt so alive before. Happy new year 2024!

New Year Messages

29. You came into my life to put an end to all my sufferings and bad times. Today, I am happier than the happiest man in the world. Happy new year darling!

30. You are undoubtedly the best human being that I ever met in life. There are so many things to learn from you. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!

31. A New Year is like a blank book, and the pen is in your hands. It is your chance to write a beautiful story for yourself. Happy New Year.

32. May the New Year start with fresh joys and a life filled with peace. May you get warmth and togetherness and prosperity too. Happy New Year!

33. As long as you are with me, I don’t need any other reason to celebrate the new year. You’re all the reasons I need to smile. Wishing you a happy new year!

34. May this upcoming year be as much glorified as you wish for it to be. Make this year more memorable than ever by accomplishing all your goals. Have a safe and happy new year.

35. Wishing you a Happy New Year with the hope that you will have many blessings in the year to come.

36. Another year has passed, another year has come. I wish for you that, with every year, you achieve all of your dreams. May God pour love and care on you. Happy New Year.

37. Life is not about possession; it is about appreciation. New hopes and aspirations. Happy New Year!

Happy New Year Wishes for Friends

38. You’ve been the most amazing friend in my life throughout the past years. I hope you’ll never stop doing that. Happy new year!

39. Becoming your friend was the best thing I’ve done in last year. I would really like to keep this friendship alive for the rest of my life!

40. Thank you for holding on to me when things get hard and I get tired of life. May Lord bless our bond and you – forever and always. Have a great holiday. Happy New Year.

41. Without you, last year wouldn’t be so full of sweet memories. I can’t wait to do the same this year. Wishing you a happy new year!

42. May all your dreams come true and may you find the love of your life this new year. I have only a good wish for you. Thank you for being such a good friend to me!

43. Last year was a special year in my life because I met you. Next year will be special because I already have you as my best friend!

44. May you become a billionaire this new year so I don’t have to pay your restaurant bills anymore. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead!

45. It feels wonderful to think about how quickly we became such good friends to each other. I’m sure our friendship will last forever. Happy new year 2024!

46. I have received many blessings in life, but you will always be the best one that God has ever given me. A happy new year my friend!

47. I may not always appreciate you as a friend, but deep in my heart, I have a place for you that no one can ever take. Happy new year!

48. I enjoyed this year with you so much that I can’t wait to begin another. Thank you for showing me the true color of friendship. Happy new year dear friend!

Romantic New Year Wishes

49. It’s almost the end of one more wonderful year for us. I promise, my love for you will only be stronger with the passing of each day in the new year!

50. There is nothing in this world that can weaken my love for you. I am yours till the end of time. Wishing you a year full of love!

51. I was so busy loving you that I barely noticed one more year has been spent. A happy new year my love! Wish you all the happiness in this world!

52. As you prepare yourself to welcome a new year in life, I want you to know that I’ll always find new ways to love you! happy new year!

53. It doesn’t matter how many years come and go- I will always cherish all our beautiful moments no matter what. I love you, babe. Happy New Year.

54. My new year’s resolution is to love you more than I did in the last year. I promise to make this new year a wonderful one for you. Happy new year!

55. It’s very hard to put it in words how much you mean to me. I will choose you again and again because I am truly, madly and deeply in love with you. Happy New Year.

56. Every new year is a reason for me to fall in love with you for new reasons. Happy new year! I will never stop falling in love with you!

57. Your sweet smile can make me forget my deepest pain & my hardest sorrows. Happy new year dear. You’re the reason why new years are so amazing!

Funny New Year Messages

58. Its time of the year to make new year’s resolutions that you know you can never keep. But you’ll do it anyway. Happy new year!

59. One more year has gone and you’re still the dumb person you were always. Let’s hope you can be a better person this year!

60. Remember mate that life always gives you a second chance. What are the new years for? Grab your chances every time! Happy New Year.

61. Do you know what’s my favorite part of the new year? I always make my resolutions when I’m drunk so that I never am committed to them. Happy New Year.

62. You know you’re old and tired when you just want to have a nap instead of being drunk & have fun on New Year’s Eve. Happy new year 2024!

63. The funniest thing about the last day of a year is that you can make a bunch of unrealistic to-dos list & still everyone would say you can accomplish them!

64. I’m not making any new resolutions for the New Year. I’m really good at annoying you and I’ll simply continue on that path!

65. May all your problems vanish as quickly as your new year’s resolution does every year. I wish you a happy new year full of happiness!

66. Life is already full of good things. You just have to stop complaining and be a little bit more optimistic. Enjoy this new year with a glass-half-full of vodka!

67. New years bring you a lot of new problems. But the good thing is, they usually last just as long as your new year resolution. Happy new year!

68. Life has taught me that no matter what you say and how hard you try; you can never stop some people from making stupid new year resolutions! Happy new year!

69. I’m planning to come to your house on the 31st of December so that on the 1st of Jan, I can say – I have been living in your house for a year! Happy New Year.

70. Keep making the same old mistakes, but do it in a new way. Accept my heartfelt, warm wishes for this new year. All the best!

71. New years are like restart buttons to start things over again, except the fact that your device is long dead. Have an enjoyable new year!

Happy New Year Wishes for Girlfriend

72. Each moment I’ve spent last year with you made me realize how important you are in my life. I don’t want to lose you ever. Happy New Year!

73. Since I’ve met you, you’ve become the purpose of my life. I just want to keep you close by me and love you with all I have. A happy new year my love!

74. We share a chemistry that can create the most powerful bond in this world someday. Let’s take our relationship to a whole new level in this new year!

75. I can’t believe I am going to spend a new year with the most beautiful lady in the world. Thank you for giving me a chance to love you. Happy new year!

76. Every new year of my life can only be full of love and romance because you’re in my life. I look forward to spending one more beautiful year with you!

77. The only wish I have for the new year is that I want to make you feel happy always and forever. Your happiness will always be my priority number one!

78. Thank you for making my life less miserable and more fulfilling. You add new colors to my life. I love you so much. Happy New Year.

79. It’s not the beauty of you, it’s the beauty of your heart face that made me fall in love with you. I want a thousand new years with you in my life!

80. Your love is like a melody in my head that calms my mind and sweetens my life. Your existence is a gift I received from God. Wishing you a happy new year filled with love!

New Year Messages for Boyfriend

81. God has been too kind to send someone like you in my life. I want to make sure that this gift of god stays with me forever. Happy new year!

82. I wish to make you happy just like the way you made me happy by coming into my life. I wish to celebrate many more new years with you for the rest of my life.

83. I am looking forward to spending many more romantic moments with you throughout the next year. Thank you for blessing my life with your presence. Happy new year!

84. I felt like living in heaven in the entire last year. I never knew your love for me was so deep and so true. Happy new year!

85. If I could live a thousand years on this earth, I’d choose to live with you all of it. Your love means everything to me now. Happy new year!

86. I want to spend the new year just like the last year. It was so full of love and compassion. I hope the new year will be nothing less than that.

87. I feel lucky that I have a gem like you in my life. You make everything easier and simpler. Thank you for being such amazing support. Happy New Year.

88. You have no clue how much impact you have in my life. Thanks for choosing me over and over again. Happy New Year, honey. I love you.

89. Spending a wonderful year next to you made a better person and there’s no doubt about that. I cannot wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Happy New Year.

90. This upcoming year I wish to God that he may help you with everything and bless you throughout the year. Happy New Year, Sweetheart.

Happy New Year Messages for Wife

91. Thanks for being the loveliest wife in this world. I really want to make this year very special for you. A happy new year my dear!

92. I never regret a moment for being with you. Your presence is the sweetest thing that can ever happen to me. happy new year!

93. I am so busy living the good years that I almost forgot how a bad year feels like! Thanks for making my life a piece of heaven. Happy new year darling!

94. You did not only complete me, but you also completed my home and my world. I want to spend every year of my life loving you. Wish you a happy new year!

95. You filled my life with an abundance of love, joy, and smiles. You’re the kind of wife only a fortunate one can get. Happy new year!

Happy New Year Wishes for Husband

96. You are and will always remain to be the man of my dream. I love You with all my heart and respect you for the person you are. Happy new year!

97. My life has been more like a fairy tale since you came into my life. You’ve made all sadness in my life vanish with a touch of your love. Happy new year!

98. I dreamt of a sweet husband and a happy home and god introduced me with you. You are the best achievement in my life. Happy new year!

99. I don’t think I can ever have a bad year in my life as long as you’re in it. You’re really the best life partner ever. Happy new year!

100. Thanks for making the last year of my life a collection of beautiful memories. Your presence in life is everything I ever dreamt of. Happy new year!