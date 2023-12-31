Why I Resigned After Akeredolu’s Death – Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has explained why he resigned after his principal’s death.

Naija News recalls that Odebowale, along with the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Aminu Raimi, and the Special Assistant on Photography to the former governor, Olawale Abolade, resigned following the passing of Akeredolu on Wednesday in Germany.

Also, the Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties, Dare Aragbaye, and the Chief Press Secretary to the former Governor, Richard Olatunde, resigned.

In their letters of resignation addressed to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, the two aides cited Akeredolu’s death as the reason for their actions.

However, Odebowale, during an interview with journalists on Saturday, said having worked with Akeredolu for over 30 years, he could not guarantee the same commitment he had with the late governor to the newly sworn-in governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to him, he convinced Akeredolu to contest the governorship election in 2018, which led to him holding the office of a special adviser to the governor to run the affairs of the state.

Odebowale stressed that he had no reason to be in office when the person who brought him was no longer there.

He, however, added that despite his loyalty to the late governor, he has no issues with Aiyedatiwa.

He said, “I have worked with Akeredolu for 30 years. I was the last person who convinced him to contest in the previous election. I wrote all his campaign content. It is more of a personal reason to me. I have nothing against whosoever is in office now.

“I have nothing left to do in the office when the person who brought me there is no longer there. I can’t remain in that space and pretend. I can’t be as committed as I was with Akeredolu because I got all his support. It was not politicking. He gave me the wings to fly. He was my brother like a family.”