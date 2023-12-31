Sanction: ‘Many PDP Members Committed Worse Errors Than Wike’- Acting National Secretary

The Acting National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Setonji Koshoedo, has said the National Working Committee (NWC) are treading with caution concerning calls to sanction the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for alleged anti-party activities during the 2023 general elections.

Naija News reports that Wike allegedly worked in favour of President Bola Tinubu and against the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) during the presidential election.

Some PDP members also frowned at the ministerial appointment of the former Governor of Rivers State, urging the NWC to sanction him.

However, Koshoedo, in an interview with PUNCH, said pre-investigation showed that many more party members were involved in anti-party activities during the last election than Wike or aggrieved five governors.

The PDP chieftain reiterated that the party will sanction erring members at the appropriate time according to the provisions of the law without preferential treatment.

He said, “The current state of the party demands that the National Working Committee should tread with caution. So, they, in their wisdom, tried to play most atrocities down. Pre-investigation of what transpired during the last election showed that many more committed worse errors than Wike or any of the G5 members.

“Is it wise to sanction almost all our leaders or find a way to bring everyone back together? The NWC has made it clear that no one is above the party. If there is the need to sanction anyone, the party will do so according to the provisions of the law without preferential treatment.”