Reactions As DSS Official Tries To Stop Okoya From Shaking Tinubu (Video)

Reactions have trailed the moment an official of the Department of State Services (DSS) attempted to stop Nigerian billionaire and popular businessman, Rasaq Okoya, from shaking President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News gathered that the President met with Okoya on Friday at the Jumat Service held at the Lagos Central Mosque in Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos Island.

It was learned that after the service, the businessman walked to Tinubu and exchanged pleasantries, but the security agent tried to stop the handshake, which was rebuffed by the president.

See the video below.

Following the development, some netizens took to social media to commend the DSS official for doing his job of protecting the president, while others blamed him for being overzealous.

See the reactions below.

@delakuntufayi wrote: “He must have sensed a security threat in the room to have interrupted the process. Intelligence is a part of the security architecture that you and I might not be privileged to compare to those paid to secure them. There’s more to it than this video.”

@mazijinali wrote: “From the video, you can see dat Tinubu wanted to withdraw his hand after de handshake but de man held onto it so de security guy must have noticed dat as well and tried to intervene.”

@donfills wrote: “Yes, he is doing his job but he was overzealous, that’ ‘s how all these recruit personnel behave, If there was a threat, the SSS chief security officer (CSO) to the president who is blue native standing close to the president would have signalled or alerted him. No mind the recruit SSS officer joor.”

@st.diallo wrote: “Wetin give this guy mind do this kinda thing??😂😂 If that billionaire go call president, you don lose your job ooh 😂”

@iamsteepe wrote: “Tinubu nearly slap 👋 that security 😂😂The thing shock Tinubu self baba be like security are you okay? That’s Okaya top 🔝 citizen aka Eleganza.”

@moshood_salam wrote: “He’s overzealous, but again, from another angle, he was just doing his work. No 1 citizen of a nation has no friends. The logic.”

@wizkidgirlfriend wrote: “E wan squeeze him hand! Bodyguard don know to say that hand no too strong but what do I know?’

@diane_jibbs wrote: “He’s not overzealous. He is a security personnel for a reason. This is a public place, he has to keep the president moving.”

@soarluxurycars wrote: “I understand he was just doing his job. But don’t be overzealous.”

@abusufyani001 wrote: “I commend him for doing his job diligently.”

@tuwakaoyode wrote: “That looks like Rasak Okoya; of Eleganza. The man has been around for ages. The security man was doing his job, but he wasn’t informed.”

@gaza_dee1 wrote: “For him to have that mind that shows he has been doing it just that this man is too powerful and great, that’s why tinubu has to stop him.”