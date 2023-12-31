Police Begin Demolition Of Lagos POWA Complex

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) initiated the planned demolition of the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA) shopping complex in the Ikeja area of Lagos.

Naija News gathered that four excavators, accompanied by heavily armed police officers, arrived at the shopping complex around midnight.

The police authorities stated that the planned demolition was carried out in good faith and for the benefit of all parties involved.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had previously explained that the demolition was necessary to make way for the immediate construction of a modern shopping complex on the same land.

The shopping complex is a property officially allocated to the wives of police officers and their relatives.

Meanwhile, in response to the planned demolition of the POWA Shopping Complex in Computer Village, Ikeja, some wives of police officers and other traders who own shops in the complex staged a protest against the move.

They peacefully protested in Ikeja after the state government allegedly sealed the complex to pave the way for the demolition.

The officers’ wives and traders raised concerns about a group of individuals claiming to be policemen and allegedly using the name of the wife of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Elizabeth Egbetokun, to carry out the planned demolition of the POWA Shopping Complex in Computer Village, Ikeja.

The immediate past Chairman of the complex, Tobechuwku Maxwell, expressed sadness over the proposed demolition and urged Egbetokun’s wife, who is the POWA President, to intervene and prevent the impostors from executing their alleged plan.

Maxwell also appealed to the IGP to use his influence to halt the demolition and identify those behind the purported illegality for prosecution.

The current Chairman of the Computer Dealers Association, Tayo Shittu, stated that certain individuals were falsely claiming to be acting on behalf of the IGP’s wife to carry out the demolition.