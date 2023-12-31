Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 31st December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 31st December 2023.

The PUNCH: The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, over an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, James Okwete.

The Guardian: As the day winds down for a New Year to begin, Nigerians across the length and breadth of the country have called on government to ameliorate suffering of the masses in 2024, as 2023 was an unforgettable experience. They also called on government to maintain low profile and shun ostentatious living.

Vanguard: The latest attacks in Jos, which claimed scores of lives, were just another of the bloody protracted conflicts that have defied solution in Plateau State. With about 54 ethnic groups, the state comprises Christian groups – among them, Afizere, Anaguta, Berom, Irigwe, Ngas, Tarok and Ywom — on one hand, and on the other hand, Muslim Hausa/Fulani, whom the former commonly regard as “settlers” and “usurpers.”

The Nation: The Governor of Yobe State, Hon. Mai Mala Buni CON. yesterday urged Nigerians to sink their differences and support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to succeed in moving Nigeria forward.

Daily Trust: The estacodes and airfares of ministers, heads of agencies, directors and other federal government-sponsored delegates from Nigeria to the recent United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, gulped over N2.78billion, findings by Daily Trust on Sunday have shown.

