New Move To Free Nnamdi Kanu As Abaribe, Ozehkome, Agbakoba Seek Political Solution

Many leaders, within and outside of the South-East, have heightened calls for a political solution to the continuous detention of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, following the recent ruling of the Supreme Court.

Naija News recalls that the Supreme Court had, in its ruling, nullified the Court of Appeal judgment that ordered the Federal Government to release the embattled IPOB leader from detention.

Before the Supreme Court ruling, there had been intense calls for the unconditional release of Kanu by eminent individuals and groups who had urged the Supreme Court to affirm the appellate court’s decision.

The IPOB leader, who was first arrested by security agents in Lagos on October 14, 2015, has been in detention since June 29, 2021.

He jumped bail and escaped into exile after the military allegedly attacked his father’s compound in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, on September 10, 2017.

However, he was extraordinarily renditioned back to Nigeria to continue facing charges of treason and terrorism, among others.

In a move to bring lasting peace to the Southeast region, political leaders, lawyers, human rights activists, and socio-cultural groups, among others, are urging President Bola Tinubu to adopt a political solution to resolve the lingering issue in the interest of the nation’s unity.

Reacting, a former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, said Ndigbo would vigorously pursue a political solution that could ultimately free Kanu.

The senator, who is representing Abia South in the Senate, said: “I’m of the firm belief that this current Federal Government will do something very fast to release Nnamdi Kanu, if for no other reason, but for national cohesion and unity of the country. As leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in the circumstance”.

According to Vanguard, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba, also advocated for a political solution.

He said: “I think a political solution is the best option because we have had many issues and crises around Nigeria and not just Nnamdi Kanu.

“There’s Boko Haram, there’s kidnapping, banditry, etc. So, if President Tínubu wants to push his agenda of the ‘Renewed Hope’ forward, we need a cool environment.

“And this is what all experienced politicians around the world have always done. The best example was when Europe was on fire in the 1800s. There were so many wars.

“They saw they couldn’t win, and they sat down and made peace. So, for me, clearly, it will make sense if the Federal Government realizes that it’s better to seek a political solution than a legal solution.”

Similarly, Mike Ozekhome, who has always advocated for a political solution, said: “Like I’ve always called, again and again, there could be a political solution. I’ve advocated for that in the last few years when I took over leadership of the matter.

“In September last year, I wrote a 36-page letter to former President Buhari, pleading with him to find a political solution by releasing Nnamdi Kanu to the entire Igbo race.

“The entire South-East is unsafe for anybody to go. So the whole geopolitical of Nigeria comprising five states is virtually locked down for business activities, worship activities, night activities, and educational activities, and that is not good.

“I told the Federal Government, and I’m repeating it, Nigeria cannot really say it is sleeping in peace when one large aspect of five states is in turmoil, that is not possible, that is where the issue of the political solution comes in that the President can play the role of a statesman.

“Asari Dokubo had that also done by the late President Yar’ Adua when he started the Amnesty Programme.

“After all, in this country in the last eight years, we have seen Boko Haram kingpins released by the government so as to have peace.

“And I said he can do that. He can even instruct the Attorney General of the Federation to use Section 174 of the Constitution to withdraw the case because the AG can initiate, terminate, and withdraw any criminal proceedings at any time.

“We call it to enter nolle prosequei, and he can discontinue the matter and let this man go so that peace can return to the South-East and the entire nation of Nigeria.

“So, it is never too late for a political solution to be solved with this problem.

“So, this political solution is an alternative dispute resolution solution which can bring about peace and a win-win situation without the FG losing face, rather than being applauded and without the Igbo people feeling more pain. It’s a win-win situation for the whole country”.