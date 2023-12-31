I Never Paid Akeredolu’s Wife To Become Commissioner – Obe

The Ondo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Rasaq Obe, has denied the allegation that he paid huge sums of money to be nominated in the late Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s cabinet.

Recall that a former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategies to Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, had accused Obe of bribing Akeredolu’s wife, Betty, and son, Babajide, to be made a commissioner.

Odebowale also claimed that Obe was politically unknown until the former First Lady submitted his name to her husband to be made commissioner.

But in an interview with The Nation on Sunday, the commissioner said there was no truth in the allegation made against him by Odebowale.

Obe said he led the battle for Akeredolu to emerge victorious in Ilara Mokin ward in Ifedore local government area in the 2020 governorship election.

The commissioner stated that the late former governor decided to reward Ilara Mokin for his performances at the polls.

He also denied allegations that he had a quarrel with Babjide over the supply of diesel in the state, adding that he joined politics as a multi-millionaire, having worked and retired at ExxonMobil.

The commissioner said he had planned not to collect salary as a commissioner but was cautioned against such a decision.

Obe said Odebowale was part of the cabal that held the state budget performance down when Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa was acting governor, adding that he was part of the persons who benefitted from the illness of Akeredolu.

He said: “I supported Akeredolu and gave him all assistance in 2020. I followed him through the campaigns, so it is not true to say I was a nobody politically. There was no need to pay the First Lady or her son for me to be made commissioner.

“It is unfortunate that Odebowale is making this vituperations days after the passing of Akeredolu.

“There was nothing to quarrel about between Babajide and I. I never supplied diesel to any part of the state.”

On the issue of forgery of Akeredolu’s signature, Obe said petitions have been sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), adding that the concerned persons would soon be invited.

Obe stated that the country would be seen as a banana Republic if nobody was prosecuted and punished for forging late Akeredolu’s signature.

He said: “Let us bury Akeredolu. The gate of justice will be opened. The political solution and the advice to unify the party, as advised by Tinubu, do not include forgery. Forgery of a Governor’s signature and authorisation of millions of naira are too criminal to be ignored.

“The individual doing all the forgery must be produced. Some of us were harassed. They hated me because I punctuated their activities. It is when the new Governor opens the books, that you will know the extent of the damage.”