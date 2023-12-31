Gas Explosion Rocks National Arts Theatre In Lagos (Photos)

An exploded gas cylinder which resulted in a fire late Saturday night, caused damage to some sections of the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos State.

Speaking with journalists at the scene of the incident, the Director of Public Affairs of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Amodu Shakiru, said efforts are ongoing to contain the spread of the fire.

He said, “There’s been an exploded gas cylinder resulting in a fire which the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is managing within the National Arts Theatre.”

The current fire incident at the National Arts Theatre is the third fire incident reported in the last seven days in Lagos State.

Similarly, no fewer than four persons reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries as fire gutted Fat Noble filling station, an independent marketing oil firm along Old Road, opposite Torikoh, Badagry, Lagos State, on Wednesday, December 27.

Also, several shops and goods were destroyed following a gas explosion that occurred at a market at the Council bus stop in the Ikotun area of Lagos State, on Saturday.

See some photos from the explosion below.

