4 Injured As Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos State

An early morning gas explosion on Monday in Lagos State has resulted in the injury to four persons.

The four persons; a man and three women sustained various degrees of injuries during the gas explosion incident which occurred in the Agege area of Lagos State.

The explosion was said to have been caused by the leakage of gas from a shop located beside the Apostolic Church, Agege.

Confirming the development, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the injured persons suffered second-degree burns and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The LASEMA boss added that the incident has been contained and no life was lost.

“No loss of life. However, four adults (three females) and an adult male sustained various degrees of injuries (second degree burns) as a result of the incident and have been attended to by the agency’s pre hospital care, alongside LASAMBUS .

“The victims have also been moved to Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH.

“The inferno has been completely put out by the combined effort of LASEMA LRT, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service.

“A post incident assessment was conducted by the agency’s LRT alongside LASG Fire. The shop has been cordoned to avert secondary incident. The operation had been concluded,” he said.