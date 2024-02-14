Gas Explosion Razes Yobe University Female Hostel

A fire outbreak on Tuesday burnt down the female hostel in the Yobe State University, Damaturu.

Naija News learnt that the fire started at about 7pm from a cooking gas cylinder in the building, and eight students traumatised due to the gas explosion have been admitted at the University clinic and specialist hospital in Damatura.

Confirming the incident, the state university’s management, in a statement, said the outbreak happened at the New Females Hostel A of the University, and no lives were lost.

The statement also disclosed that the fire was controlled by firemen of the Yobe State University and the state fire service, while the students were evacuated safely.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, in a statement by his Director General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Muhammad, commiserated with the management and students.

Buni said the inferno was unfortunate but expressed gratitude that no life was lost. He also directed that alternative accommodation be made available for the students.

He said, “We remain grateful that in spite of the huge fire that razed down the hostel, no life was lost.

“SEMA is hereby directed to provide food, clothing, and beddings while the government looks for alternative accomodations for the female students.”

Governor Buni charged the students and people of the state to be vigilant and avoid actions capable of causing fire, adding that the government would look into the remote and immediate cause of the fire disaster to guard against future occurrences.