Akeredolu’s Children Were Not Aware Of His Death – Ex-aide

Doyin Odebowale, the former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has denied rumors that the announcement of his former principal’s death was delayed.

Odebowale also maintained his four children were not even aware of his death until the news broke, adding that there is nothing to hide about the death of the former governor.

Speaking during an interview on Saturday with media personnel, Segun Olawoye, Odebowale dispelled the rumour that Akeredolu’s death was delayed.

The former aide said he was only aware of Akeredolu’s death when his phone was spammed with series of calls for confirmation.

He said, “I had to ring his immediate younger brother, Prof Wole Akeredolu who lectures in LASU. I asked if he had heard of Emperor (that is what we call him in a close circle). He said he still spoke with him on Christmas Day, making him the last person who spoke with him before his death.”

He also denied the rumour that his early resignation was as a result of allegations of squandering the state’s fund, stressing that his action was borne out of his love and loyalty for his late boss.

Odebowale also claimed to be the last person who convinced Akeredolu to contest for governor in 2011 despite his friends’ defiance because he was an irascible person.