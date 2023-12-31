2024 Budget: N6 Billion Allocated For Building N/Assembly Car Parks, N20.3 Billion Allocated To Lawmakers’ Aides

A total sum of N3 billion each has been allocated for the building of car parks in the Senate and House of Representatives of the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that N4 billion was allocated for the building of a ‘Recreation Center’ at the National Assembly in the 2024 Appropriation Bill passed on Saturday.

A breakdown of the budgetary allocation shows that N127.8 billion has been allocated for Senators and members of the House of Representatives.

Out of the amount, the Senate gets N49.144 billion, while the House of Representatives gets N78.624 billion and legislative aides to the lawmakers in both chambers were allocated N20.388 billion.

The National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) was allocated N12.325 billion and the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) got N9.1 billion.

The newly built National Assembly Library Complex was allocated N12.123 billion as a take-off grant, while N3 billion was provided for the purchase of books for the library and the National Assembly Hospital project was allocated N15 billion.

The completion of the NILDS headquarters was allocated N4.5 billion, while the ongoing construction of the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) building gets N10 billion.