2024 Budget: List Of Ministries With Highest Allocations

The 10th Senate, under the leadership of Godswill Akpabio, passed the 2024 appropriation bill on Saturday.

This updated Appropriation Bill received approval from both chambers of the National Assembly.

Naija News gathered that the budget was approved after its size was augmented from the initially proposed N27.5 trillion by President Bola Tinubu to the revised amount of N28.7 trillion.

The parliament increased the budget submitted by President Bola Tinubu by the sum of N1.2 trillion.

The Chairman, House Committee on Appropriation, Abubakar Bichi, informed reporters at the conclusion of the special session on Saturday that the N1.2 trillion increase in the budget was attributed to inflation and the commitment from Government Owned Enterprises (GOEs) to augment their revenue.

In the approved budget, Naija News gathered that the Ministry of Defence received the highest allocation of N1.3 trillion.

Following closely, the Ministry of Police Affairs secured the second-highest allocation in the approved budget, amounting to N869.121 billion.

The Ministry of Education received N857.134 billion.

The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare was allocated N667.577 billion.

The Ministry of Interior was granted N362.552 billion.

The Ministry of Youths received N201.467 billion.

The Office of the National Security Adviser was allocated N199.763 billion.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs secured N140.456 billion.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security obtained N110.248 billion.

The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation was granted N100.248 billion.

Story continues below advertisement



The Presidency received an allocation of N97.913 billion.