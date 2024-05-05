‘The Most Mistake-Ridden Budget I Have Ever Seen’ – Just Like Ningi Another Senator Picks Errors In 2024 Budget

Kano South Senator, Sulaiman Abdurrahman Kawu Sumaila, has raised concerns about the 2024 budget, accusing it of containing errors.

According to the Nation, Sumaila, in an interview with an online television station in Kano, stated that the appropriation bill, recently signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, contained numerous errors unlike any he had encountered in a budget.

Naija News recalls that the Senate suspended Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, from all legislative duties for three months due to allegations of budget padding.

During an interview with BBC Hausa, Senator Ningi, speaking on behalf of the Northern Senators’ Forum, alleged that the National Assembly debated and passed N25 trillion as the 2024 budget, not the N28.7 trillion being implemented by the Federal Government.

“This year’s budget is the most mistake-ridden budget I have ever seen.

“It is clear that the government is not taking the necessary steps to address our economic challenges,” Senator Sumaila stated.

Senator Sumaila, who formerly served as Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, also spoke out about the ongoing insecurity in the country, urging the administration of President Bola Tinubu to prioritize the protection of Nigerian citizens’ lives and property.

The senator, representing the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), expressed profound frustration and disappointment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) led administration’s efforts to address the nation’s security challenges.

He questioned the effectiveness of the security agencies in addressing the security challenges facing the nation, calling on them to intensify their efforts.