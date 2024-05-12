Tinubu Congratulates President-Elect Of Chad, Mahamat Deby

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated President-Elect, Mahamat Déby, on his election victory in Chad.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday by President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement partly read: “President Tinubu affirms that the successful conduct of elections in the nation underlines the commitment of the government and the people of Chad to democracy and orderly transitions in the region.

“The President assures President-elect Déby that Nigeria will continue to work closely with the Republic of Chad, as both countries seek to enhance peace, security, and shared prosperity for the mutual benefit of their peoples.

“The President also calls for sustained, friendly cooperation between both nations, while wishing the President-Elect success as he undertakes this noble service to the people of Chad.”

Chad’s military leader, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, who emerged victorious in this week’s presidential election, secured a first-round win based on preliminary official results announced on Thursday evening.

Naija News understands that this outcome further solidifies his family’s longstanding control over the Republic of Chad.

It is worth noting that the election held on Monday was a significant step towards ending a period of military governance lasting three years in a country that plays a crucial role in combating extremism in the Sahel region of Africa.

According to the ANGE electoral commission, Deby received 61.03% of the votes, surpassing Prime Minister Succes Masra, who only obtained 18.53%. These results are, however, subject to confirmation by the Constitutional Council.