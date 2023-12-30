Police Begin Manhunt For Killers Of Anambra Cops

The Police in Anambra state says it has initiated an extensive manhunt for some unidentified armed gunmen who were reported to have traveled from another state to assassinate two police officers.

The officers were slain late Thursday at Uga Roundabout in Aguata when hoodlums opened fire on them as they pushed ahead of a convoy to relieve traffic congestion in the village.

According to media reports, the gunmen also targeted a convoy believed to belong to Anambra politician Chris Uba and a Labour Party chieftain, Mr Val Ozigbo, who were in the gridlock.

Naija News reports that the spokesperson to the Anambra police command, Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday.

The statement by Ikenga read, “Anambra State Police Command has launched an intensive manhunt for armed insurgents who infiltrated from a neighbouring state and killed two police personnel on December 28, 2023, at about 6:30 pm.

“The gang, which was disguised in military fatigue and seemed to be on a kidnap mission, were jolted on seeing two armed police officers approaching their direction.

“They opened fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock. Other personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee.”