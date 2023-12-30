Obi Laments Declining Reading Culture Among Nigerian Youths, Blames Poor Education System

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party at the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has lamented the poor reading habits among Nigerian youths.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi, in a post via his official X handle on Saturday, acknowledged that reading remained a very important aspect of Nigeria’s education development.

He lamented that poor reading culture, inordinate desire for materialism and lack of functional libraries had killed the reading culture among Nigerian youths.

Encouraging Nigerian youths to awaken their interest in books, Obi explained that reading will help build youths’ critical thinking and analytical ability to succeed in an ever-complex world.

Tweet by Obi read, “Reading remains a very important aspect of our educational development, which must be encouraged always. Sadly, the reading culture among Nigerian youths has continued to decline due to a poor educational system, an inordinate desire for materialism, a lack of reading materials and functional libraries, and above all, the dying passion for reading among the youths. Every speaker at the event encouraged the youths to rekindle their passion for reading. Readers are leaders they say. Reading will help the youths to build their critical thinking and analytical ability to succeed in an ever-complex world.

Story continues below advertisement



“As I have always maintained, our New Nigeria will encourage our very gifted youths to discover their talents, fuel their passions, and develop their skills for the progress of our society.”