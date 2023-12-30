North Made A Sacrifice When We Allowed Tinubu Become President – NEF Spokesman

Director of Publicity and Advocacy and Spokesperson of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Abdul-Azeez Suleiman has said that the North made a sacrifice for national unity by allowing President Bola Tinubu win the 2023 elections.

Suleiman stated this during an interview with The Sun.

According to him, the North, during the 2023 presidential elections, strategically mobilised its votes to support Tinubu.

The NEF chieftain insisted that this step is a testament to the North’s commitment to national unity.

Speaking further, Suleiman warned that the North must not be sidelined in the 2027 president bid after making a great sacrifice for the south.

According to him, “Another example of the North’s political competitiveness and sacrifice for national unity can be seen in the engineered shift of power to ensure the southern presidency of Bola Tinubu. Tinubu, a prominent politician from the Southwest, had aspirations for the presidency. However, the North recognized the need for a united Nigeria and the importance of accommodating the aspirations of other regions. To achieve this, the North strategically mobilised its votes to support Tinubu’s presidential bid. This deliberate shift of power from the North to the South was a testament to the region’s commitment to national unity.

“By enabling a Southern president, the North demonstrated its willingness to make sacrifices for the greater good of the country. These instances showcase the region’s political maturity and its ability to prioritize the country’s interests over its own. But to think of using undemocratic tactic to exclude the North from the presidential contest in 2027 or any other time, could lead to feelings of marginalisation and discontent among its populace.

“The region has historically been a stronghold of political power, and denying it the opportunity to present candidates may be perceived as a deliberate attempt to sideline the North. Such marginalisation could fuel regional tensions and exacerbate existing socio-political divisions, potentially leading to unrest and instability. Nigeria’s political system relies on a delicate balance between the North and other regions.”