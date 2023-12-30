Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Saturday 30th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Saturday 30th December 2023.

The PUNCH: The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday visited Plateau State following attacks on 25 communities by gunmen on Christmas Eve, which left over 150 persons dead. However, the visit did little to reassure residents of the affected communities and neighbouring communities, who deserted the areas for fear of further attacks.

The Guardian: Despite having about half a dozen intelligence outfits with humongous budgetary allocations, intelligence failure has continued to compound insecurity in Nigeria, as security experts maintain that the recent carnage in Jos, Plateau State, where over 200 lives were lost could have been averted if the country’s intelligence architecture was alive to its responsibilities.

ThisDay: In less than 48 hours, the year 2023 will come to an end with all its challenges, controversies and successes. No doubt, women played prominent roles in the nation’s activities in the outgoing year. As 2024 rolls in, a fresh page is being opened for them to take on bigger roles in politics, business, technology, and entertainment, among others.

The Nation: Ondo State Governor Lucky Ayedatiwa has come under immense pressure from various vested groups in the state over his choice of deputy, The Nation gathered last night. The groups and stakeholders are understood to be getting messages across to him on who will not only serve him, the state and the All Progressives Congress (APC), better as deputy governor but also help the party’s fortunes in next year’s governorship election.

Daily Trust: There are strong indications that Nigerians might not be able to fill the 95,000 seats allocated to the country for the 2024 hajj. The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had fixed December 31 as the deadline for the remittance of hajj deposits paid to Pilgrims Welfare Boards in states by intending pilgrims.

Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.