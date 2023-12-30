Senate Set To Pass 2024 Budget

The Nigerian Senate will today, Saturday, December 30, pass the 2023 Appropriation Bill submitted to the National Assembly by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Naija News understands.

It was gathered that the Red Chamber will commence plenary by 1 pm, prompt to consider and pass the budget.

Recall that the Senate, on Wednesday, 21st December 2023, adjourned plenary till Friday, 29th December, to consider and pass the 2024 budget.

However, in a statement by the Clerk to the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, a few days later, the date was shifted to Saturday 30th, December 2023, at 10 am.

In a new statement to journalists on Saturday morning, Akabueze stated that the plenary will now hold from 1 pm prompt.

Akubueze’s terse statement titled: “Plenary sitting to commence at 1 pm prompt” reads in part: “This is to kindly inform Distinguished Senators that the plenary sitting of the Senate, scheduled for Saturday, December 30th, 2023, will hold by 1 pm prompt.”

Story continues below advertisement



The leadership of the National Assembly had expressed its readiness to pass the 2024 budget before the end of 2023 in order to maintain the January – December budget cycle policy of the Federal Government.