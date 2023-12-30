Akeredolu: Mimiko Visits Ondo Governor, Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, on Saturday, said the legacies of the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu remain indelible.

Aiyedatiwa said this in Akure, when the former governor of the state, Olusegun Mimiko, visited him to commiserate with the government and people of the state on the death of Governor Akeredolu.

He said, “You are here today not just because you are the past governor but because he is your friend.

“Thank you for standing by us as a leader and statesman. It is a blessing to have you. Your wealth of experience is huge.”

The governor appreciated the people of Ondo State for their prayers as the state navigated through this difficult time while reiterating that the legacies of Aketi remain indelible.

He further stated, “Only God can explain what happened. Aketi lives on because of the legacies he has left behind. He pursued his convictions with great courage. He stood for the truth.”

Aiyedatiwa promised to continue where his boss stopped to ensure that the legacies of his former boss remain while imploring Dr Mimiko to engage him constructively to engender good governance in Ondo State.

He thanked the former governor for demonstrating that he is a leader and a statesman who has governed Ondo State and knows what it means to serve.

Mimiko in his statement pointed to the years of solid friendship between him and his late friend. He, however, offered prayers for the state and the family he left behind.

Mimiko said that “government in the circumstances in which you have found yourself is very challenging. The good Lord will stand by you at all times.

“We will continue to remember the Akeredolu family in our prayers. Thank you for receiving us.”

The former governor visited the governor with his friends, past cabinet members, and political associates across the three senatorial districts of Ondo State.

They include a former Member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, a former Member of the House of Representatives, his former chief of staff, Hon. Kola Ademujimi, Hon. Dayo Awude, former Works Commissioner under Mimiko, Engr. Gboye Adegbenro, and Hon. Taye Afilaka, amongst others.