Tinubu, Shettima, Akpabio Bag Traditional Titles In Abia

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have been conferred with traditional titles in Abia State.

Naija News reports that the president was conferred with the traditional title of Omezeri Igbo 1 by the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers on Friday, December 29.

The title was received on his behalf by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who was conferred with Enyioma Ndigbo by the chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Linus Mbah.

The conferment took place at the grand civic reception for the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, and the unveiling of the Peace in the South East Project in Bende, Abia state.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio was also conferred with the traditional title of Dike Ndemamba, while the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, bagged the traditional title of Onunekuroha.

Igbo Title For Tinubu, Shettima Will Enhance Nation Integration – Kalu

Recall that the Deputy Speaker had asserted that granting Igbo traditional titles to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima would strengthen national unity and harmony.

In congratulating President Tinubu and Shettima for their respective Igbo chieftaincy titles, the deputy speaker expressed optimism that these titles will contribute to the desired peace in the southeast region.

During the 32nd Ukpo Ofala celebration of His Royal Highness, Igwe Dr. Robert Chukwudilim Eze (Okofia VI), Igwe Ukpo, and Clan Head of Dunuokofia Ancient Kingdom in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government of Anambra State, both leaders were bestowed with distinct traditional titles on Saturday.

Story continues below advertisement



Representing President Tinubu, Vice President Shettima received the traditional title of “Eze Udo of Igbo Land,” signifying “King of Peace in Igbo Land.” Simultaneously, Shettima was honoured with the title “Enyi Ndigbo,” meaning “A friend of Igbo people.”