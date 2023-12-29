Super Eagles Not “Massive” Favourites For 2023 AFCON – Mikel Obi

Former Chelsea midfielder, Mikel Obi has noted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria are not the “massive” favourites to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mikel Obi, who was the captain of the Super Eagles and helped the team to win the 2013 edition of AFCON in South Africa, noted that Nigeria are always one of the favourites for the tournament.

Nigeria are in Group A of the tournament alongside Guinea-Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, and the hosts, Ivory Coast.

The Super Eagles will begin their AFCON campaign against Equatorial Guinea on January 14. They will play the hosts, Ivory Coast, on January 18, and end the group stage with a game against Guinea Bissau on January 22.

The Eagles are aiming to win the tournament for the 4th time in their history after winning it in 1980, 1994, and 2013. They finished second in 1984, 1990, 2000, and 1988.

In an interview with CAFonline ahead of the tournament which will kick off on January 13, Mikel Obi said: “We are always favourites, this is every time we go into the tournament and it’s no different this time.

“Everyone knows that we are one of the favourites – not the massive favourite but definitely one of the favourites.”

On the possibility of the Super Eagles winning after 10 years of waiting, Mikel Obi added: “To be able to do it again will be a massive achievement for us which I think the country needs right now as well. We need to get our football back where it should be and by winning this tournament, it will take it back to where it should be.

“Football has changed dramatically, and I think this group of players are a good young team and play a different brand of football than we did so let’s hope we can see a good performance from the Nigerian team.”