Stop Sending Your Aides To Issue Lame Statements – PDP Knocks Tinubu Over Plateau Massacre

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged President Bola Tinubu to visit the affected communities in the Plateau State massacre.

Recall that on Christmas Eve gunmen had attacked Nigerians in the Bokkos and Barkin Ladi communities of Plateau State.

Reacting to the dire situation, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement on Friday, wondered the reason for the failure of intelligence before and during the coordinated killing.

The party berated the president for refusing to visit the affected communities to demonstrate his leadership and empathy towards the citizens.

They insisted that Tinubu ought to address the nation personally instead of sending his aides to issue statements.

They subsequently urged the president to address the nation on concrete steps that would be taken to track down the perpetrators and their sponsors.

The statement read in part, “It smacks of grave insensitivity and dereliction of duty for Mr. President as the Commander-in-Chief to remain silent in the face of the targeted massacre of his citizens without defence and assistance. The President even failed to play his expected role as Consoler-in-Chief by not immediately visiting the troubled areas to demonstrate leadership, empathy, and connection with the citizens.

“Instead of sending his aides to issue lame statements and detailing surrogates to visit after much prodding, President Tinubu should have as a matter of duty personally visited the scene of the genocide to give succour to the families of the dead and the wounded as well as reassure that his government is with the people of the affected communities in particular and Plateau State in general.”