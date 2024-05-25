Emir Tussle: ‘This Could Degenerate Into Chaos’- Kano Ulamas Beg Tinubu To Intervene

Top Islamic clerics in Kano State, under the aegis of Kano State Ulamas, have called upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to intervene in the ongoing controversy surrounding the Kano Emirship tussle to prevent potential chaos.

Naija News reports that the clerics, led by Shaykh Abdullahi Uwais Limanci, issued a press statement on Saturday, expressing their concerns.

According to the statement signed by Limanci and 19 other clerics, the recent developments concerning the Kano Emirate could spiral into violence if not handled with care.

The clerics emphasized the importance of resolving the matter amicably and without force to ensure the continued peace and stability of Kano State.

“The recent happenings in the Emirate, if not carefully handled, could escalate and degenerate into chaos,” the statement read.

They further implored President Tinubu to facilitate a peaceful resolution that respects the rights and responsibilities of all parties involved.

The controversy stems from an amendment to the Kano State Emirates Law by the State House of Assembly, which was subsequently assented to by the Governor.

However, the amendment sparked legal challenges and public outcry, with opponents claiming it infringes on fundamental human rights.

The clerics have called on the President to support non-violent measures and discourage any form of aggressive enforcement or resistance.

They stressed the importance of the Federal Government’s role in helping the state navigate this delicate situation.

“Mr. President, as the leader of the nation, should not allow the contest for a royal stool to degenerate to violence,” the Ulamas stated.

They also declared their intention to engage with all contenders to foster understanding and find a peaceful resolution.