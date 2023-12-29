Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 29th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 29th December 2023.

The PUNCH: Invaders have threatened fresh attacks on a community in Plateau State on Friday (today), barely four days after they killed 195 persons in 17 communities across the state. The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the Middle Belt Forum, Stanley Kavwam, in an interview with Arise Television on Thursday, said the terrorists had sent a letter of an imminent attack to the Pushit community in the Mangu Local Government Area, where he hailed from.

The Guardian: A mere fact that a leader who lost a second term election and could not in fact fulfil most of the promises of the first term is the one being deconstructed as a Person of the Year in a region that parades giants including the most populous and richest country is a strong indication that indeed democracy is losing steam in Africa, which Duncan Clarke describes derogatorily as a “crude continent”.

The Nation: We will immortalise the departed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa said yesterday. Aiyedatiwa spoke after paying a condolence visit to the private residence of his predecessor in Jericho, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Daily Trust: Parents of the abducted students of the Federal University Gusau (FUG), Zamfara State, have called on the federal government to act quickly and save their children. The parents said the government should negotiate with the bandits as done with other non-state actors in the past, especially in the North East, at the height of the Boko Haram insurgency.

