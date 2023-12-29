IGP Egbetokun Storms Jos To Assess Plateau Attacks – [Photos]

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, on Friday landed in Jos, to assess the situation following the Christmas Eve attacks in Plateau State.

Naija News recalls that the attacks occurred in Bokkos, Barkin-Ladi, and parts of Mangu, resulting in the loss of over 190 lives, with scores injured and many properties destroyed.

Upon his arrival in the state capital today, the IGP was welcomed by the Commissioner of Police in Plateau State, Julius Alawari, Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, and other security chiefs in the state.

The police boss is scheduled to participate in a stakeholders meeting with Governor Caleb Mutfwang to discuss the security situation in the affected areas.

Subsequently, he will proceed to Bokkos to inspect the security measures that have been implemented.

See more photos below:

Naija News reports that the IGP’s visit comes after another community in the same Local Government was attacked on Thursday night. In response to the recent attack, the Transition Committee Chairman of Bokkos, Monday Kassah, stated that security personnel intervened in a timely manner, preventing any loss of life.

During the update regarding the Christmas Day attack, the chairman of the committee provided information that the current number of casualties remains at 195. This further confirms that ongoing rescue operations are being conducted to locate individuals who are still missing.

Out of the total number of casualties, 148 individuals lost their lives in Bokkos Local Government Area, 19 in Mangu Local Government Area, and 27 in Barkin Ladi. Additionally, a total of 1,290 houses were burned down in Bokkos council, while one house was destroyed in Mangu LGA. The extent of damage in Barkin Ladi is yet to be determined at the time of this press release.

This incident during the Yuletide season has been deemed as the most severe outbreak of violence in Plateau since May, resulting in the tragic loss of over 190 lives and leaving hundreds of people injured.