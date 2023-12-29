If You Hear The Statement ‘But We Are All Adults Here’ Run – Tiwa Savage Tells Lagosians

Nigerian female sensational singer, Tiwa Savage, has issued an update to Lagosians regarding house parties.

Naija News reports that the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner posted the quick PSA via her Instagram story on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Tiwa Savage said Lagosians should take to their heels when they hear the statement ‘But we are all adults here’ during a house party.

She wrote: “If you go to a house party in Lagos and you hear , ‘but we are all adults here’, run oooo.”

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage, was almost pulled off the stage on Tuesday night by an excited fan at the Warri Again concert in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the singer joined other celebrities for the 20th edition of the concert, which was held at the Eko Conventional Centre in Lagos.

In videos making the round online, Tiwa Savage was captured moving closer to the fans while performing on the podium.

However, a female fan suddenly grabbed her legs in excitement and refused to let go, almost pulling the singer off the stage.

It took the intervention of bouncers for Savage to get back on stage and continue her performance.