Watch Moment Fan Gave Tiwa Savage ‘Aggressive’ Hug On Stage

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, was almost pulled off the stage on Tuesday night by an excited fan at the Warri Again concert in Lagos State.

Naija News reports that the ‘Somebody Son’ crooner joined other celebrities for the 20th edition of the concert, which was held at the Eko Conventional Centre in Lagos.

In videos making the round online, Tiwa Savage was captured moving closer to the fans while performing on the podium.

However, a female fan suddenly grabbed her legs in excitement and refused to let go, almost pulling the singer off the stage.

It took the intervention of bouncers for Savage to get back on stage and continue her performance.

Meanwhile, Tiwa Savage, has announced her latest acquisition of N1.7 billion home in the heart of London, UK.

Naija News reports that the ‘Somebody’s Son’ crooner shared photos of the luxury home via her Instagram page on Saturday.

The house’s interior includes a well-equipped gym, beautiful and tastefully furnished living areas, and a cinema room.

According to the singer, she got the mansion with the help of the best house agent and was purchased seamlessly.