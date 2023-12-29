Fire Guts N273 Million Properties In Zamfara – Fire Service Reports

Properties valued at N273,335,230 were reportedly destroyed by fire outbreaks in Zamfara State in 2023 only.

The Zamfara State Fire Service disclosed this in its yearly review of activities, Naija News reports.

According to the agency, the fire incidents that resulted in the huge losses were recorded between January and December.

The Executive Director of the State Fire Service, Abdullahi Jibo Dauran, informed reporters in Gusau, the State capital, that these incidents occurred at various times throughout the year.

He stated that a total of 842,933,340 properties were successfully saved, while 75 individuals were injured and 80 lost their lives due to fire-related incidents.

Additionally, 75 fire calls were received during the same period. Dauran further elaborated that power surges, gas cooker incidents, and other factors caused the fire outbreaks in the Gusau metropolis.

Dauran advised people of the State to always put off their electrical apparatuses before going to bed or leaving houses and offices.

He said some of the duties of his office include, rescue operations, and humanitarian services, among others.

Meanwhile, a fire destroyed the house of the late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman, Udo Ekpenyong, in Akwa Ibom, resulting in the deaths of his wife and her sister.

Naija News learnt that the fatal incident occurred on Christmas Eve, taking the lives of Elizabeth Ekpenyong and Ofonime Frank.

Udeme Idiong, Secretary of the local transition committee, confirmed the news to the press on Tuesday.

The local government, led by Godwin Ekpe, announced a seven-day mourning period and proposed withdrawing from a scheduled Christmas Carol event.

The statement added, “Sequel to the tragic fire incident that occurred at the residence of our late state party Chairman, Obong Udo Ekpenyong, on December 24, 2023, which claimed the lives of his wife, Mrs Elizabeth Udo Ekpenyong and her sister, Ms. Ofonime Frank, the Chairman, Transition Committee, Ukanafun Local Government Area, Godwin Ekpe, has declared seven days mourning period for all indigenes of Ukanafun Local Government from Tuesday, December 26, 2023, to Monday, January 1, 2024.

“He has also in collaboration with stakeholders of the local government and approval of the state government, approved the withdrawal of Ukanafun’s contingent and performance in the ongoing Christmas Unplugged activity scheduled to be held on December 28, 2023.

“While sympathising with the family of the deceased, we pray for the repose of the departed souls.”